BJP, Congress continue to spar over J&K accession

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress continued their heated exchange on the roles of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel on the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India in 1947 on Wednesday, with BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya dismissing claims of Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh that Patel supported Kashmir joining India.

In a series of tweets, Malviya said that Sardar had his “deepest and most contentious” differences with Nehru over the matter, and said that it was Patel who finally “took charge” ordering the Indian Army to defend Kashmir from the Pakistani army.

In reply to Ramesh’s tweets, Malviya said that Patel resented Nehru’s “constant interference” in matters related to Kashmir and its security, issues which were under Patel’s domain. He said that both the leaders came to the point of resigning owing to their differences.

“It was Patel who took charge of the situation and ordered the Indian Army into Kashmir to defend it from Pakistani attack in 1947. Sheikh Abdullah’s aide Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed noted that in the meeting where the attack was being discussed, Nehru only displayed anxiety and helplessness, it was Sardar Patel who took charge and told the Indian generals that “Kashmir must be defended at all costs”.

Malviya also said that Patel was in favour of settling the Kashmir dispute through a war with Pakistan, but that Nehru prevented it. He further said that this is corroborated by what Air Marshal Thomas Elmhirst, chairman of the chief-of-staff committee at that time, noted. “If all the decisions rested on me, I think I would be in favour of extending this little affair in Kashmir to full scale war with Pakistan…let us get it over once and for all, and settle down as a united continent.”

He said that General SPP Thorat has also written in his book recalling the 1947-48 war, "Our forces might have succeeded in evicting the invaders, if the Prime Minister had not held them in check and later ordered the ceasefire..."

On Tuesday, after PM Narendra Modi said that while one person (Patel) unified all the states, there was another (Nehru) who could not unify one state, Ramesh sent out a series of tweets saying that the PM was “whitewashing” history. Quoting from Rajmohan Gandhi’s book, “Patel: A Life”, Ramesh said that Sardar Patel was fine with Jammu and Kashmir joining Pakistan till September 13, 1947, but changed his mind after the Nawab of Junagadh acceded to Pakistan.