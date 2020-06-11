BJP-Congress draw veterans in sparring over LAC

After my MGNREGA versus your MGNREGA and Aadhar versus Niradhaar slugfest post lockdown, BJP and Congress are now engaged in veterans versus veterans fight on the issue of Indo-China standoff at LAC.

Thursday released a press statement issued by 71 Armed Forces Veterans on “deplorable tweets/comments of Rahul Gandhi on the present standoff with China at the Ladakh border”.

This was a day Congress cited claims of a number of Armed Forces veterans to hammer home its line that the NDA government is trying to convert Chinese aggression and encroachment into the new normal.

Condemning the comments of Rahul Gandhi as “undesirable, uncalled for and deplorable” by “a person, who has no idea that our soldiers work in the world’s most difficult and unfriendly terrain”, the veterans including AVM Sanjib Bordoloi, Air Cmdre SS Saxena, Air Cmdre PC Grover, Brigadier D S Sandhu and Brigadier Dinkar Adeeb also reminded Gandhi of the 1962 Indo-China war fought during the Prime Ministership of Jawaharlal Nehru.

On Wednesday, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also reminded Gandhi of the 1962 war in which China had defeated India. He said that it is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is currently led by a courageous leader like Narendra Modi and not Congress leaders.

Gandhi had on Wednesday said, “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.” His party Congress had cited questions raised on Chinese incursion by Lieutenant General H S Panag, Lieutenant General Prakash Menon, former Army Chief General V P Mallick, Colonel (retired) Ajay Shukla and Lieutenant General D S Hoooda.

Referring to defence expert Brahma Chellaney’s remarks, he said China's statement doesn't support Indian claims about "troops' de-induction" and "disengagement.", Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said since Chellaney, who is among India’s pre-eminent strategic scholars, says China’s statement doesn’t support India’s claim, it makes one wonder ‘if the NDA/BJP Govt selling India a pup? Are they trying to convert Chinese aggression/ encroachment into the new normal?’

The 71 Armed Forces Veterans, who on Thursday condemned the statements of Rahul Gandhi said they wish “ Gandhi had gone through at least the history of this dispute and should never forget 1962, when the country was headed by none other than his great grandfather Shri Jawaharlal Nehru and we were not only caught totally unprepared but had to suffer very humiliating defeat at the hands of China, despite the fact that our soldiers fought valiantly and caused huge casualties to China.”

They further said, “we, the veterans, who are party to this statement have been in the field and have participated in several operations/ actions and therefore we all feel insulted and humiliated by such low level politics resorted to by Shri Rahul Gandhi.”

They also said that by issuing this press statement, they are “calling the bluff of such petty politicisation of issues of great national importance”.

Union Minister Prasad had earlier Slamming Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her MGNREGA remarks claimed that unlike the MGNREGA during UPA, the scheme during NDA was made more full proof with greater allocations and similarly discrepancies in “Aadhar’ were also done away with by Modi government, which was a “niraadhar’ (lacking foundation) during UPA.