BJP, Congress face off over German comment on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Senior Congress leader Digvjaya Singh put his own party in a spot on Thursday with a ‘thank you’ tweet to Germany for its comments on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, which triggered a predictable but sharp reaction from the BJP which alleged that the Opposition party was "inviting foreign powers" to interfere in internal matters.

Congress distanced itself from Singh’s comments with General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeting, "Congress firmly believes that India's democratic processes themselves have to deal with the threats posed to our democracy by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's assault on our institutions and his politics of vendetta, intimidation, threats and harassment. Congress and Opposition parties will take him on fearlessly.”

However, by then the BJP has fielded its senior leaders on social media to accuse the Congress of seeking foreign interference in domestic matters while amplifying its allegation, which it first made inside Parliament, that Rahul has sought the help of foreign powers to settle the score.

Rahul had categorically denied that he made any such remarks during his London visit earlier this month. Ramesh’s remarks also indirectly referred to the latest fight by a joint Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani affair and the disqualification of the Congress leader from Lok Sabha.

It all started with Singh thanking the German Foreign Ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, for "taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi".

Singh tagged a tweet by Walker who had posted a video of the German spokesperson reacting to the political developments. In the video, Germany's foreign ministry spokesperson said, "we have taken note of the verdict of first instance against Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate."

"To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis," she said, adding Germany expects that "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul.

Responding to Singh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of "inviting foreign interference" into internal affairs.

In a tweet tagging a screenshot of Singh's comments, he said, "thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is Narendra Modi."

Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera hit back at Rijiju saying, "why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi's questions about Adani."

Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani.

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said, "(it is) apparent that Congress wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?"

Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government.

Thank them when help forthcoming.

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "disgrace to the nation, Congress and Rahul Gandhi do not believe to fight India's democratic, political and legal battle within the country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matters. But New India headed by Narendra Modi-ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, "shameful that Congress continues to lean on foreign agencies and seek their intervention in India's internal affairs. Rahul Gandhi had recently sought Europe and US intervention and now it is Digvijay Singh. But Law is the Law… Unless somebody thinks Law is not the Law for them."

This is not the first time that Singh had put the party in a spot, the previous one being his questioning of the Balakot strike by the armed forces following a terror strike on CRPF personnel. Rahul had then castigated Singh for his remarks saying the party does not agree with his "ridiculous" views, as the Army does not need to give any proof of what it does.

While addressing a public rally in Jammu during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh had said, “They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them (militants) but there is no proof. The Centre is ruling with the help of lies. I want to tell you that this country belongs to all of us.” Indian army launched surgical strikes in 2016 days after 18 soldiers were killed in a terror attack on an army base near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.