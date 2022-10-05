BJP, Congress hit out at KCR for renaming party

The BJP has called Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a “misadventurism” while the Congress said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's new venture is “political greed.”

On Wednesday, KCR announced the renaming of his over two decade old Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi. While the plan is to contest elections in other states, KCR's immediate focus is on neighboring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In Karnataka, the BRS could ally with the JD(S) for the polls next year. Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was present alongside KCR in the TRS headquarters in Hyderabad when the party adopted the resolution to transform into BRS.

A launch rally for BRS is expected to be held soon, attended by the leaders of SP and other parties.

The BRS comes into the picture when the TRS is faced with the growing threat of the BJP in Telangana. The name change comes ahead of the Munugodu assembly by-poll on November 3 and the state assembly elections next year.

“Planning a national entry is CM KCR's misadventure, when he is struggling to keep the state government operational financially. It will prove to be an act of self sabotage. BRS will result in KCR losing his home turf, while he embarks on a wasteful national ambition,” said Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP Telangana.

The Telangana Congress too reacted strongly.

“From 2001 till now, KCR utilized the Telangana name, sentiment to become financially strong. And now he is killing Telangana's astitvam (existence). While Telangana word is an emotion here, KCR is plotting to erase it. BRS is nothing but a new venture for political greed and to settle his family disputes,” said Revanth Reddy, Telangana PCC chief.