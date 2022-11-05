Conman Sukesh supporting BJP in polls, says AAP MLA

BJP contesting elections with 'support of Sukesh Chandrasekhar': AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

MLA Bhardwaj claimed the BJP had become nervous since the ECI announced the election schedule

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 05 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 17:00 ist
Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that the BJP was contesting elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with the "support of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar".

Addressing a press conference here, Bhardwaj said Chandrashekhar had become "the BJP's star campaigner" and it was relying on him for mileage.

"Gujarat (Assembly) and Delhi (civic body) elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar for mileage.

"Chandrasekhar has become the BJP's star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug," he alleged.

Also read | If I am country's biggest 'thug', why did you accept Rs 50 crore from me? Conman Sukesh tears into Kejriwal

Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash in the Delhi Assembly, claimed the BJP had become nervous since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and was defaming the AAP.

"The BJP seems to be very nervous since the schedule of state elections were announced. It is absolutely shameful how they are falsely defaming the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

The BJP had earlier dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after Chandrashekhar claimed party leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

AAP
BJP
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics
India News

