BJP, CPI(M) and Congress spar over post-poll violence in Tripura; Nagaland and Meghalaya see similar incidents

The CPI (M) in Tripura on Sunday alleged that members of ruling BJP have intensified attacks on members and supporters of the left parties since the verdict of the Assembly elections on March 2.

Party leader Jitendra Choudhury told reporters in Agartala that BJP workers started burning houses and attacking the workers of the Opposition parties as soon as the results started showing absolute majority to BJP and its ally IPFT.

"The violence started on March 2 night and similar attacks are going on across Tripura. The police and administration also became somewhat lenient after the results showed that BJP and IPFT will again form the government," Choudhury said.

A three-member CPI (M) team headed by Choudhury met Tripura Chief Secretary J K Sinha on Sunday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action to stop violence and provide safety and service to workers of the Opposition parties.

BJP leaders in the state, however, denied the charges of involvement of their workers in violence and said that caretaker CM Manik Saha has asked the administration to take stern action against all those involved in the violence incidents. "Action will be taken against all, irrespective of party affiliations, for taking law into their hands," president of BJP's Tripura unit, Rajib Banerjee told reporters on Saturday.

The CPI (M) won in 11 out of 43 seats it contested while Congress bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held on February 27.

Sources in Tripura police said more than 50 incidents of violence and arson were reported from across Tripura since March 2 when BJP and IPFT retained power with absolute majority.

In Nagaland's Mon district, several houses were set on fire on Saturday night by unidentified miscreants.

Similar violence took place in Longleng district too. While the administration imposed night curfew and claimed Section 144 of CrPc to contain the violence, BJP leaders alleged involvement of Congress in the incidents.

The party said most of the houses burnt in Tizit town in Mon districts belonged to BJP workers. Congress did not win a seat while the NDPP-BJP alliance retained power with absolute majority.

Administration in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district imposed curfew in some places on Saturday after violence took place in Mairang constituency on Friday.

Several persons were injured after a man was found dead in mysterious circumstances, hours after the results of the Assembly elections were announced. The situation is currently under control.