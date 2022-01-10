BJP creating Hindu-Muslim divide for elections, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday alleged that the ruling BJP was dividing Hindus and Muslims in the country “as the party has nothing to offer on the developmental front.”

“They (BJP) only have one agenda in their hands which is rioting between Hindus and Muslims of the country,” she told reports at the party office in Srinagar.

The firebrand PDP chief alleged that the BJP wants to break the harmony between the two communities “for which they are attacking the age-old communal harmony of the nation to win elections".

Mehbooba, who along with three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad recently lost Special Security Group (SSG) protection, also claimed that the government was afraid of the struggle carried out by her party for the people of J&K.

“Covid-19 protocols come only when PDP leaders and workers have to visit for Fateh Khwani (prayers) at their leader’s (party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s) grave. Maybe the administration is scared of our party as PDP always stands with the truth,” she said.

On January 6, Jammu and Kashmir Police booked 10 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, including a former minister, for violating Covid protocols during a gathering to mark the sixth death anniversary of late Mufti. The PDP leaders were booked on the directions of the Tehsildar of Bijbehara town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district for “disobedience” and “unlawfully or negligently spreading an infection”.

Mehbooba, who was chief minister of the PDP-BJP coalition in J&K from April 2016 to June 2018, said that her party will continue the struggle until “all motives get fulfilled and they will fight against all odds.”

