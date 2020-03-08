BJP cries vendetta, meets governor

Following the Kamal Nath government’s crackdown against the BJP MLAs, who were believed to be involved in the abortive bid to topple the government, a delegation of the opposition party complained to Governor Lalji Tandon of ‘retaliatory and partisan action’.

Led by leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, the delegation apprised the governor on Saturday evening of the actions including withdrawal of security to two former ministers, police interrogation of the brother of an BJP MLA and demolition of a resort of another former minister.

A police team raided the BJP MLA Arvind Bhadoriya’s house in Bhind district and interrogated his brother Devendra about whereabouts of the lawmaker. He was said to be on the forefront in the operation to hold Congress MLAs hostage in a Gurugram hotel on last Tuesday.

Later Arvind alleged the manner in which his brother was harassed was an example of the low level politics the Kamal Nath government has stooped down to.

The government has withdrawn security to former home minister Bhupendra Singh apart from issuing a notice to him for evacuating government land he has allegedly encroached upon in his constituency in Khurai town of Sagar district. Singh had taken BSP MLA Ram Bai in a charted plane from Bhopal to Delhi.

Former minister and mining baron Sanjay Pathak has complained of threat to his life following withdrawal of security to him. The Katni district administration has sealed two of his mines in pursuance of a high court which was pending for a while. A part of his resort in the Bandhavgarh tiger sanctuary has also been demolished, citing it as an encroachment. .

A team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) raided former minister Narottam Mishra ‘s house in Dabra town in Gwalior district .

Mishra cried Congress vendetta and dared the Kamal Nath government to do whatever it can but he would not be daunted by such action. Congress leader Digvijay had named Narottam Mishra as one of the masterminds of the toppling operation.

Yet another former minister Vishvas Sarang has also been divested of police security. He too has complained of threat to his life from the Congress.