BJP criticises Kejriwal for his 'mannerless' posture during PM's meeting with CMs

The BJP criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.
Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."
Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism… pic.twitter.com/h5RECiI7vl
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2022
In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.
Also Read | In Covid-19 meet, Modi's 'fuel' ammo to target opposition
Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both".
Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Delhi BJP's media head Naveen Kumar Jindal dubbed him as a "crook" and said, "This man does not have manners to sit and talk in front of the prime minister. What a shameless man he is."
The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | The largest buyouts in history
Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you
Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill
Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia
Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?
This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts
The black soil that fed China is washing away
Macron’s win is relief for France, EU
Bucha: A street filled with bodies
DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech