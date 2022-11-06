BJP defeats SP in Gola Gokarannath seat

BJP candidate Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

The final votes are being computed, the official said.

After winning the elections, Giri said he would fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri and ensure development of the constituency.

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola as 'Chhota Kashi'

Till the 29th round of counting, Giri had got 1,14,444 votes while Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari got 81,682 votes, they said.