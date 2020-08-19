BJP demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation over SSR case

BJP demands resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2020, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 13:40 ist
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: DH File Photo

The BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the wake of the Supreme Court transferring the probe from the Mumbai Police to CBI and asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to introspect.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that that the verdict further strengthens the faith in the judicial system.

Also read — SC orders CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death's case

“The Maharashtra government should do an introspection,” he said, adding that justice would prevail.

“The Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) must resign immediately…Mumbai Police Commissioner (Param Bir Singh) did not file an FIR for two months and he owns an explanation,” state BJP vice president Kirit Somaiya said.

“#Sushantsinghrajput Thanks Hon SC ! CBI enquiry = #Justice4ssr ! "Hidden hands" misguidinh police investigation will be exposed ! Jail time for "Pub & party gang" who enjoyed illegally, while 15,000+ Mumbaikars died in lockdown ! Note- Justice will be done (sic),” senior BJP leader and former Education Minister Ashish Shelar tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Anil Deshmukh
Uddhav Thackeray
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Mumbai police
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis

