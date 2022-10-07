BJP demands sacking of AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for 'disrespecting' Hindu gods, Kejriwal 'displeased'

The BJP's Delhi unit on Friday demanded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sack his government's social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses".

The BJP launched an onslaught on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a video went viral on social media of an event where Gautam and 10,000 others recited 22 vows to mark the anniversary of B R Ambedkar having embraced Buddhism in October 1956. The vows include denouncing Hindi deities and a pledge not to worship them. According to sources, Kejriwal was "extremely displeased" with Gautam for courting the controversy.

On October 5, Gautam shared the pictures and videos of the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan day ceremony at Delhi's Karol Bagh, which coincided with Dussehra, on his social media handles, including Twitter. He said more than 10,000 people pledged to convert to Buddhism and work to make India free from casteism and untouchability. The minister remained steadfast that he had committed no wrong. Gautam said he was Buddhist and merely followed in Ambedkar's footsteps by marking the 'Deeksha' ceremony, commemorated annually.

The row comes in the context of the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, where the AAP has projected itself as a serious contender. Delhi is also slated to witness its civic election by the end of the year. The AAP aspires to end the 15-year-long control of the BJP on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

BJP Delhi chief Aadesh Gupta led a party delegation to file a complaint with the Parliament Street police station. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma alleged conversions were taking place in the AAP-ruled Punjab. "I've faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. The Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion," Gautam said.

Gupta attacked Kejriwal and AAP's claims of being Hindus. "Kejriwal claims to be secular. He also claims to visit temples and worship Hanuman. His claims are a hoax. He should immediately sack Gautam," BJP's Gupta said.