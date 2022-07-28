BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark

BJP leaders on Thursday demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology to the nation over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "derogatory" remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

The Parliament witnessed a fresh showdown between the Opposition and the BJP government as they protested against Chowdhury, the party's top leader in Lok Sabha, for calling Murmu "rashtrapatni". They too sought an apology from the Congress president over Chowdhury's remark.

"Sonia Gandhi has appointed Chowdhury as the leader in Lok Sabha to speak and he has made a "derogatory" remark against President Murmu. Therefore, the Congress chief must apologise to the nation", BJP leader Patra told reporters here.

Reacting to Congress' stand that Chowdhury has already apologised for the comment, Patra said that the MP needs to be "punished" for demeaning the country's highest constitutional post.

Soon after the demand for an apology, Congress leader Chowdhury said, "I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?