'BJP doesn't revolve around a family,' PM Modi tells party workers in jibe against Congress

BJP has set its sights on Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha — states where it is yet to taste power — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking party workers to become a “bridge of faith” with the common man.

At the day-long BJP National Executive Committee meeting, party chief J P Nadda lauded PM Modi for leading the nation efficiently during the pandemic and for achieving the 100-crore mark in Covid-19 vaccination.

“The best is yet to come (utkarsh aana baki hai),” Nadda told the meeting, urging leaders to double up efforts in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, as well as states where the BJP is yet to emerge as a political alternative.

In the valedictory address, Modi asked party workers to become the bridge of faith between the party and the common man and expressed the hope that the BJP will win the trust of the people in the upcoming assembly elections.

Read more: Why Centre not giving clarity on Arunachal: Congress

“BJP has remained connected to the common man since its early days. This is the reason why BJP occupies the position at the Centre,” Modi said.

The meeting, held at the NDMC Convention Centre, was attended by 124 leaders in person, while other members of the National Executive, veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, participated virtually.

Earlier, Nadda asked party workers to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha where the BJP was yet to emerge as a political power.

Briefing reporters about the deliberations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Nadda directed party leaders to set up booth committees in each of the 10.40 lakh polling booths across the country.

Pradhan said the BJP has booth committees on 85 per cent of the polling booths and the remaining 15 per cent will be covered by December 25 this year.

In a bid to expand the party to every nook and corner of the country, Nadda also asked party workers to set up ‘page’ (panna) committees in every booth by April 6 next year and institutionalise public listening of ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, in every booth.

With leaders deserting the BJP in West Bengal after the loss to Trinamool Congress in assembly elections, Nadda reached out to every BJP activist facing the brunt of political violence. “The party will stand like a rock with the state unit and will fight back democratically and give a fitting reply to the forces of anarchy in West Bengal,” the BJP chief told the gathering.

Faced with a tough election in Punjab, Nadda listed out the initiatives taken by the Modi government for the Sikh community such as reducing the FCRA hassles for receiving donations, exempting langar service at Gurdwaras from GST and the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor to visit Nankhana Sahib in Pakistan.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister was felicitated by Nadda and former BJP chiefs Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal for leading the party efficiently during the pandemic.

“Even leaders in developed countries look up to Prime Minister Modi for management of Covid-19,” Nadda said.

Check out the latest DH videos: