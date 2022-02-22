BJP doesn't tolerate irresponsible statements: Nadda on Eshwarappa's saffron flag comment

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not subscribe to the views of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, who has been facing flak for his alleged statement on the national flag.

"Without using harsh language, I explained to him that such words can't be used," the BJP chief said in an interview with India Today.

Eshwarappa had said on February 9 that 'bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag sometime in the future. The senior party leader, however, had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"This is not possible... we (BJP) are nationalist people, we protect the constitution and the law... BJP does not tolerate irresponsible statements by ministers..." Nadda added.

Previously, responding to a question by reporters whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, Eshwarappa had said: "Not today, someday in the future."

"Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichara' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now?" he had said.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now, it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who eats food in this country, there is no question about it."

"In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years 'bhagwa dhwaj' may become the national flag. I don't know," Eshwarappa had said.

(With PTI inputs)

