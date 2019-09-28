BJP 'drunk with power': NCP on ED Pawar press release.

The country's democracy is in "peril" and will be "extinct", warned NCP leaders on Friday as they slammed the BJP government over the ED case against their chief Sharad Pawar and alleged detention of party workers ahead of his visit to the central agency's office in Mumbai.

Asserting the NCP chief was no way associated with the alleged scam, the party has alleged the ED's press statement that bears Pawar's name in connection with the case was drafted in the ruling BJP's office. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde accused the BJP of being "inebriated with power" and stifling voices of its political opponents.

