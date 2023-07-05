BJP ensures destruction of its allies: Pawar warns Ajit

BJP ensures destruction of its allies: Sharad Pawar warns Ajit faction

Pawar also objected to the Ajit Pawar faction using his photograph on their banners.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2023, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 20:51 ist
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during the party meeting at Y B Chavan centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party that every single ally of the BJP has eventually faced "political destruction" and they will meet the same fate.

 Pawar senior was speaking at a party meeting organised here to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday.

Also Read | 'You are 82-83 already': Ajit Pawar asks 'stubborn' uncle to retire

“Those who join hands with the BJP and share power get politically destroyed eventually. To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP's policy. There are enough examples of this in other states," Sharad Pawar said.

“Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the RJD,” the NCP president said.

“Those who have gone with the BJP now should not think that something different will happen," he added. 

Pawar also objected to the Ajit Pawar faction using his photograph on their banners. “If they have gone there, why are they using my photo? I will not let our symbol and party name fall into their hands,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
NCP
BJP
Ajit Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

 