BJP extends olive branch to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Apparently eyeing a clean sweep in the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh region in the next Lok Sabha polls due next year, the BJP has extended an olive branch to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a predominantly Jat outfit having considerable influence in the region, asking president Jayant Chaudhary to join the saffron party.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, who also hails from the western region of the state, said that Jayant was 'welcome' to join the BJP. ''We will welcome him (Jayant) if he wants to join us and work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Chaudhary said here.

On the question of an alliance with the RLD in the LS polls, Chaudhary said that it was up to the central leadership of the BJP to take a decision in this regard. ''We will always support the decision of the central leadership on an alliance,'' Chaudhary added.

Bhupendra Chaudhary's remarks assume significance in view of the ambivalence of Jayant, whose party had contested the 2022 assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), on the issue of continuing his alliance with SP in the LS elections.

Although Jayant had earlier clarified that his party's alliance with the SP would continue, his recent tweet and the comments by some of the senior leaders of the party triggered fresh speculations about a possible realignment.

''Khichdi, pulao, biryani jo pasand hai khao...waise agar chawal hi khane hai to kheer khao'' (everything is available...eat whatever you like...it is, however, better to have kheer instead of rice), he said, apparently meaning that he had several alliance options in today's electoral scenario.

Barely a few days ago, a senior RLD leader had said that there could be no alliance against the BJP sans Congress and that SP-RLD were not enough to counter the saffron party.