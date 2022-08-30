BJP eyeing ‘weak’ booths with SC community votes for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

As part of its efforts towards the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its eyes on booths that have more than 100 votes of the Scheduled Caste community all over the country.

A list of such booths is being prepared at the party headquarters, party sources said. Each of these booths will get dedicated BJP workers to create awareness about the government's schemes for the community.

The bulk of the work, sources said, will be taken care of by the party’s SC Morcha whose president is Lal Singh Arya and in-charge is CT Ravi. The list of these booths with more than 100 SC votes is now being prepared, and is likely to be ready within a month, sources said.

Also Read | Inflation, unemployment rising in country due to wrong policies of Modi government: Congress

Apart from the party’s booth-level structure, the SC Morcha is also working on building its own system of booth-level committees to ensure dissemination of information of the Centre's schemes.

“In some states, we have a mechanism and a party structure in place, while in some states we do not. Several South India booths are part of the list,” said a leader involved with the efforts.

In the party’s national executive meeting held in Hyderabad earlier this year, as per a political resolution, the party had chalked out an extensive booth-strengthening strategy. Called the booth sashaktikaran abhiyaan, the strategy rests on these key steps – appointing 200 workers and WhatsApp groups in every booth, ensure dissemination of PM Modi’s monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat, ensure the state president and sangathan mantri (state general secretary organisation) spend 10 days every month to empower booths.

The party had also identified 73,000 booths across the country considered weak for the BJP after their analysis of 2019 and 2014 Lok sabha polls, and the party appointed a four-member team comprising party vice president Baijayant Panda, general secretaries Ravi and Dilip Ghosh, as well as Arya, to work on the booth strengthening programme. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were as many as 10 lakh booths.