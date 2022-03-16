BJP eyes repeat of UP performance in Lok Sabha polls through free ration scheme

Apparently convinced that its free ration scheme for the poor was one of the major factors behind its massive win in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the next saffron party government in the state is likely to continue the scheme at least till the next Lok Sabha elections due in 2024.

A proposal to provide free gas cylinders to the poor twice in a year -- on Holi and Diwali -- had also been sent to the food and civil supplies department and the scheme could be launched on Diwali this year.

According to the sources in the BJP here, the free ration scheme, which the party thinks has created a huge 'labharthi varg' (beneficiary class) and which had voted for the party in large numbers cutting across caste and religious considerations, may be extended till 2024.

''We want the free ration scheme to be extended further...it will certainly incur a huge financial burden on the new government but we need to continue to provide this benefit to this 'labharthi varg'....its support will prove crucial for us in the 2024 LS polls,'' said a senior state BJP leader here while speaking to DH.

According to the officials, there were around 15 crore beneficiaries of the free ration scheme in the state. Under the scheme, the Antyoday cardholders get 35 kg of free ration every month while the Grihasthi cardholders get five kg of free ration per unit every month.

''The scheme may be extended in phases but in all likelihood, it is likely to continue till 2024,'' the BJP leader added. ''UP has 80 LS seats and a good performance here may well ensure that the party retains power in the 2024 general elections,'' the leader remarked.

Sources said that the beneficiaries of the free gas cylinder scheme numbered around 1.65 crore and it would entail an expenditure of over Rs 3,000 crore on the state exchequer.

It was believed that the BJP reaped rich electoral dividends in the recently concluded Assembly polls owing to the support of the beneficiaries of the scheme. The saffron party was able to make a dent in the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastions of Etawah, Etah, Firozabad and Mainpuri and also in the OBC combination weaved by SP president Akhilesh Yadav in the polls.

