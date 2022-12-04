BJP faces flak for Paresh Rawal's Bengali-fish remark

Days after having campaigned against a Trinamool Congress minister’s remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, the BJP is facing similar wrath after actor and politician Paresh Rawal recently made comments on Bengalis while campaigning for the party in Gujarat.

Based on a complaint lodged by CPI(M)’s Bengal secretary Md Salim, a local police station has initiated an investigation. The Trinamool leaders took the opportunity to condemn the comments. Rawal has already clarified and apologised on Twitter.

Speaking in Gujarati, as heard in a video clip in circulation on social media, Rawal mentioned that if gas cylinders become expensive, these will become cheaper again. He says if inflation goes up, it will come down, and people will get employment too. But what if Bangladeshi, Rohingyas start living around you, like in Delhi? Rawal goes on and asks what will people do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for Bengalis?

Rawal, responding to a post, shared his response in a tweet on Friday, and clarified: “Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise.”

Rawal’s comments during the political campaign drew criticism from Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, as evident in her tweet: “Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is “Have Brains like Bengalis”... Most Nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy….”

Shashi Panja, minister in the Trinamool government, in a video message, condemned the remarks “about cooking fish for the Bengalis”. “I think this was utterly distasteful and a very insensitive remark,” she said, adding that as the BJP and the Centre failed to tackle rising prices of gas cylinders and inflation, they turned around “the problem and directed it this time to the Bengalis and their habits of eating fish.” Panja alleged that the BJP is targeting Bengal as it couldn’t digest its defeat in 2021 assembly elections.

Based on a complaint filed by Left leader Salim, a local police station in Kolkata has initiated the investigation. “Based on my FIR a case under section 153/153A/153B/504/505 of IPC has been registered by Kolkata Police,” the leader shared the update on his Twitter handle on Saturday. Salim added that “we are eagerly awaiting the follow-up action” by the Mamata Banerjee government.