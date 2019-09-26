BJP files police complaint over Kejriwal's NRC comment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swipe at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari that the latter will have to leave the capital first if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented triggered a political storm with BJP youth wing staging a protest and leaders filing a complaint against the AAP leader on Thursday.

Delhi Yuva Morcha activists protested near the Chief Minister's residence here and were detained while two BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Neelkant Bakshi filed a police complaint against Kejriwal and AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In the complaint, Kejriwal and Bharadwaj were accused of "spreading rumours" on NRC, "creating" fear, "misleading" people on the guidelines set by Supreme Court and "comparing" people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Rajasthan with "infiltrators".

On Wednesday, Kejriwal said in response to a question on Tiwari's demand for an NRC in the national capital,"if NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will be the first to leave Delhi."

Tiwari had earlier claimed that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to "large number" of illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who “have been found involved in criminal activities".

Responding to Kejriwal, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician said the remarks exposed the Chief Minister's "real face" and alleged that the AAP chief wants to evict migrants such as 'Purvanchalis', who belongs to eastern parts of the country such as Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh. 'Purvanchalis' are substantial voting bloc in the capital.

He further said, "Kejriwal wants to remove people from (West) Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and other states in Delhi. Does Kejriwal, who was an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, does not know what NRC is? It seems Kejriwal has lost his mental balance."

Wading into the controversy, Bhardwaj asked whether Tiwari has proof of living in Delhi since 1971 and if himself does not have the proof then he should not trouble people from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar who have come to Delhi looking for employment opportunities.