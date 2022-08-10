BJP finishing off regional allies gradually: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to slowly run through it regional allies, as surprising political developments occurred in various states.

One of the senior-most politicians in India, Pawar listed examples of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in Bihar.

“The speciality of the BJP is that it joins hands with a regional party at the time of elections, but ensures the ally wins fewer seats,” Pawar said in Pune district’s Baramati, which has been his family seat for ages.

“We have seen that Shiromani Akali Dal was with the BJP…the Shiv Sena and BJP were allies for several years… (and recently) the BJP national president (J P Nadda), in his address, said regional parties do not have a future and they will not exist. He said it is only their party which will exist in the country,” he said.

“From this statement (of Nadda), one thing is clear, which was also the complaint of Nitish Kumar, that the BJP finishes off its allies gradually,” he said.

Pawar, giving his thoughts on Punjab, said: “Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal was with them, but today the party is nearly finished in Punjab."

NCP, which allied with the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Indian National Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, was extremely critical of the ruling party at the Centre.

“Today, the BJP is planning how the Shiv Sena can be weakened by creating a division in the party, and Eknath Shinde (who rebelled against Thackeray and became Chief Minister) and others helped,” Pawar said.