BJP fires shots at Rahul Gandhi over viral video, Congress replies

Congress and BJP leaders traded barbs on Tuesday after a video showing Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub went viral on social media.

BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter claiming that he was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize.

"He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..." he tweeted.

Backing Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi went to Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend.

"...last I checked, having family and friends and attending marriage ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilisation. But do let me know so that we can change our status and civilisational practices of attending marriages of our friends and family members," Surjewala said in a veiled dig at the BJP.

"It has still not become a crime in this country... to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kathmandu on Monday. The former Congress President was accompanied by three other persons as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in the afternoon, two security sources told PTI.

He and his friends are staying at the Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, the sources added.

The Congress leader will spend five days in Kathmandu and is likely to visit Rara or Mustang, a security source told IANS. It is not known whether he will meet political leaders in Nepal.

