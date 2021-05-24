BJP focuses on strategy to battle 'Covid-19 mismanagement' perception

Battling a perception war on Covid-19, which also seemed to have played some role in BJP's below expectation performance in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brainstorming with senior BJP and RSS leaders on pandemic containment in Uttar Pradesh with 80 Lok Sabha seats, where its political impact could be troublesome for the ruling party.

The Sunday's closed-door meeting, which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, BJP general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale is learnt to have deliberated in detail on key decisions to be taken at the organisation and the government level in the party in near future as the ruling party faces its worst crisis in form of the pandemic in last seven years since it came to power in 2014, altering the political landscape of the country.

The Opposition has latched on the image of floating bodies in the river Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, which has been an integral theme of BJP's politics in the state where Modi, a Lok Sabha MP from holy Hindu city Varanasi had famously said that he was called by mother Ganga (Mujhe to Ma Ganga ne Bulaya Hai). The human tragedy of Covid-19 coupled with a crumbled health infrastructure in the state has the potential to dent not only Brand Yogi (of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) but also Brand Modi and that is a real concern as off late, the party has been contesting elections only in the name of Modi.

Realising the political damage it may cause, the party has been gearing up to counter the perception. Nadda has held meetings with over two dozen states in the last week, asking party leaders to work on the ground for people bracing the pandemic and be seen on the ground.

The party may also go in for a much-delayed Cabinet reshuffle now and give a facelift to the government. It has changed two sitting Chief Ministers -- Trivendra Singh Rawat and Sarbananda Sonowal, quietly in Uttarakhand and Assam in less than three months. Both of them could be inducted into the Cabinet, besides Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who delivered Madhya Pradesh to the BJP after the party had lost the state in 2018. Some heads may roll to give an impression that the government is in action but the party's all-powerful Parliamentary Board is yet to be constituted.

Although there is still nine months for Uttar Pradesh to go for the next Assembly polls, the BJP, apparently alarmed by the possibility of an adverse fallout of alleged Covid-19 'mismanagement' and a dismal performance in the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state, has started preparations for the elections though in a discreet manner.

It was discretion that forced the BJP to re-christen its slogan of 'har booth par jeet' (victory on every booth) as 'har booth par vaccination' (vaccination on every booth).

''Our workers will be cooperating with the vaccination teams and ensure that the people from every booth, especially in the rural areas, are given the shots,'' Naveen Srivastava, the media co-convener of the state BJP, said here on Monday.

Speaking to DH, Srivastava rejected assertions that the alleged Covid-19 'mismanagement' could have an ''adverse impact'' on the saffron party's electoral fortunes in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources in the BJP here, however, said that the saffron party was "worried" about the possible fallout of the alleged failure of the government to provide adequate medical care to Covid-19 patients in the towns and save a large number of people in rural areas.

The worries also stemmed from the party's dismal performance in the recently held panchayat polls. BJP-backed nominees could win 750 of the 3,050 Zila Panchayat seats. Its arch-rival Samajwadi Party bagged 760 seats. BJP-supported candidates lost even in the saffron bastions of Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and many other places.

Another worry for the party is the ongoing tussle within the party, which was evident from the outbursts of its own party leaders after four BJP legislators died from Covid 19 in the past few days.

BJP MPs Kaushal Kishore and Rajendra Agarwal and Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak criticised the state government for failing to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to the Covid-19 patients.