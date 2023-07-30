MP BJP forms 26-member panel for Assembly elections

BJP forms 26-member election panel for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

The BJP also announced a 19-member manifesto drafting committee headed by former minister state Jayant Malaiya for the Assembly polls.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 30 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 17:19 ist
Union Ministers and BJP leaders including MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of BJP election management office ahead of the state Assembly elections. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a 26-member election management committee for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Five invited members are also included in the committee, the announcement of which was made on Saturday night.

The committee, headed by its convener and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma, a party spokesperson said.

Other members include Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Singh Patel, and four MP cabinet ministers - Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh.

Also Read | Amit Shah sounds BJP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh

Five invited members of the committee are - BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Union minister and election joint in-charge Ashwini Vaishnaw, besides party's general secretary Muralidhar Rao and state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand, the spokesperson said.

Asked about no woman included in the election management committee, BJP's state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, “The Mahila Morcha (BJP's women wing) is currently running an important campaign to facilitate the reach of benefits of the BJP government's flagship scheme Ladli Bahna Yojana to women in the state. All the office-bearers and leaders are engaged in this campaign.”

He said women are playing an important role in the party at different places.

The BJP also announced a 19-member manifesto drafting committee headed by former minister state Jayant Malaiya for the Assembly polls due in November this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

 