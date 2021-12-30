BJP forms committees for micro-donations, Mann Ki Baat and Sansad Khel Mahakumbh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has formed three committees of leaders from across the country to look at three key interest areas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the party’s micro-donations drive, and the rural sports tournament series Sansad Khel Kumbh.

The three committees, each constituted of eight or nine senior party leaders, were appointed by party president JP Nadda on December 29. The committees, party sources said, were formed for the successful implementation of the programmes to the booth level.

Nadda has also asked the committee members to ensure that state-level committees are formed under them. Sources in the party said that Nadda will virtually address the three teams separately to apprise them of their roles early next month.

Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar, Karnataka MLA P Rajeev, Mahila Morcha National General Secretary Deepti Rawat, and national secretaries Asha Lakra and Rituraj Sinha, as well as Assam State General Secretary Pulok Gohain are part of the committee on Mann Ki Baat.

Vinod Tawde is also part of the micro-donations committee, which has National Joint Treasurer and Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Gupta, MP Gajendra Patel, MP Sanjay Seth and MP Rajdeep Roy as members. In addition, Karnataka vice president Nirmal Kumar Surana, Bihar state treasurer Dilip Jaiswal, Delhi state treasurer Vishnu Mittal, and former national secretary H Raja are also members of this committee.

Earlier this week, on the birth anniversary of BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi launched a micro-donation campaign, and urged people to donate as little as Rs 5 or Rs 50.

The third committee, formed for the Sansad Khel Kumbh, has MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samir Oraon, Pallab Lochan Das, Parvesh Verma, and Nayab Singh Saini as members. Apart from that, Karnataka MLA CT Ravi, Yuva Morcha National General Secretaries Rohit Chahal, and Vaibhav Singh are members, too.