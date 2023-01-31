BJP forms panel to publicise budgetary announcements

A day before the Budget 2023 is to be announced, BJP president JP Nadda constituted a 9-member committee, to be headed by Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, whose mandate is to ensure that budgetary announcements reach voters across all districts.

The committee will have as members general secretary Sunil Bansal, president of the BJP Kisan Morcha Raj Kumar Chhahar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya, economist, and West Bengal MLA Ashok Lahiri, as well as Gopal Agarwal, the party’s national spokesperson for Economic Affairs.

The committee held its first meeting in Delhi on Tuesday where it was decided that on February 4-5, union ministers, the party’s national officials, and economic experts will address press conferences on the budget across 50 key locations around the country, including all the state capitals.

Apart from that, the chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states will also hold press conferences for better publicity of the Budgetary announcements. In states where the party is not in power, the leaders of the opposition will do so. To facilitate that, the party has constituted a 4-member in each state.

“There will be town halls also, and after this set of press conferences, we will take the discussion to the districts. The common man must know what is on offer for them in the Budget,” Modi told DH.