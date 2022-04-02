BJP full of arrogance, give AAP a chance in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal

BJP arrogant, give AAP a chance in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said he does not know how to do politics, but knows how to end corruption, Bhagwant Mann said

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 02 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 18:53 ist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (R) addresses the media as Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann watches during their visit at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday started on a roadshow in Ahmedabad city after appealing the people of Gujarat to give "one chance" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to rule the state.

The AAP leaders, with their sights set on coming Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state, set out on the 2-km roadshow in the city atop a truck decked up as a chariot after seeking the blessings of Goddess Khodiyar Mata at a temple in Nikol area.

The BJP is "full of arrogance" after being in power in the state for 25 years, and the people should give "one chance" to his party, Kejriwal said before the roadshow, called "Tiranga Gaurav Yatra," began.

Kejriwal and Mann were accompanied by Gujarat AAP leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia. "After Delhi and Punjab, we are now prepared for Gujarat," shouted Mann. Kejriwal said he does not know how to do politics, but knows how to end corruption. In Delhi we have finished corruption, in Punjab Bhagwant Mann finished corruption in ten days," the Punjab CM said.

"After 25 years of rule, they are full of arrogance...give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back," he said.

The two leaders began their two-day Ahmedabad visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati in the morning. AAP workers and supporters lined up on both sides of the road, with many of them holding the tricolour in hand, as they cheered the two leaders during the roadshow.

Aam Aadmi Party
BJP
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat
Assembly Elections 2022

