BJP gathers ammunition for ‘Mission Telangana’

Last year’s Assembly bypoll to Munugode in Telangana saw much noise. The BJP threw everything it had at the BRS and almost pulled it off amid allegations that parties had spent mindboggling amount of money on buying votes.

The saffron party’s candidate, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, a Congress turncoat, bagged 86,697 votes. Considering that the BJP polled a measly 12,704 votes in the 2018 Assembly polls, it was a good outing for the party.

Rajgopal lost the poll, but the saffron party left the battleground with a spring in its step, knowing that it gave the BRS a bloody face.

BJP leaders see its massive vote gain in Munugode – a predominantly rural area in a traditionally Communist/Congress-leaning Nalgonda region - as a good omen.

The buzz is that Rajgopal's elder brother, Bhuvanagiri MP Venkat Reddy, a prominent but disgruntled leader in the Congress, would also join the BJP in time for the December polls.

With Komatireddy brothers on its side, the BJP hopes to see lotus bloom in Telangana's arid south-east Nalgonda and help the party achieve its mission of winning 90 of the 119 Assembly seats.

But that is easier said than done.

“The BRS government, completing its second term, will have to deal with anti-incumbency. But are the voters in Telangana impatient for a change, furious enough to throw KCR out for the BJP or any other party?” says Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, noted political analyst.

The game plan

The strategy adopted by the party in the last two years was to attract unhappy legislators from the BRS, the Congress, grab the respective seat in a bypoll and spread its influence in the surrounding regions.

A good example is Eatala Rajender who was a health minister in the K Chandrasekhar Rao government. The senior leader acrimoniously fell out with his boss and quit the BRS. Rajender subsequently joined the BJP and contested the Huzurabad bypoll in Nov 2021 on a saffron party ticket and won.

Rajender’s induction aided the BJP’s growth in central Telangana. The BJP also took in some influential former legislators like ex-BRS MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Narsaiah Goud.

Now with elections only 10-11 months away, and the prospect of KCR calling for early polls looming large, the BJP is ratcheting up the fight.

KCR daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha's name figured in the Delhi liquor policy case; student agitations at Basara IIIT and a Telangana atheist's objectionable remarks against Lord Ayyappa were used to slam KCR. And more such controversies are likely to flare up in the coming days.

The fact that main opposition Congress is imploding with defections and open rebellions against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has also greatly helped the BJP in projecting itself as an alternative to the BRS.

Political observers admit that BJP has managed to gain attention in Telangana, but it has a tough task in finding worthy candidates in many segments (In the 2018 polls, the party lost deposits in over 100 seats).

While the party is confident of winning or giving a tough fight in 45 seats, it is struggling in another 45 seats.

“Willing leaders from other parties are still welcome, but our focus now would be to put up home-grown leaders as contestants. The BJP has no dearth of good nominees,” a confident senior T-BJP leader told DH.

The BJP is devising a 10-month-long roadmap to strengthen its base in weaker areas and mobilising voters all over the state to flag their issues under KCR rule.

The BJP's trio of PM Narendra Modi, party chief Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have been visiting the state often lately. Modi alone came to Telangana four times in 2022.

With Telangana in mind, the party held its national executive in July in Hyderabad.

The party's high command seems to be pleased with state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's performance, with Shah, Nadda attending his Praja Sangrama padayatra rallies.

After Sankranti, the party will begin holding 10,000 village-level meetings with 150-200 people each, “talking about KCR's government misdeeds, utterly corrupt and family-centric despotic rule”.

Larger, district-level meetings are also in the offing and will be attended by central leaders, and Union ministers.

And since the poll script is rarely complete without celebrities, the BJP is reaching out. In August, Shah met actor Jr N T Rama Rao and Nadda met another Telugu actor Nithiin and former cricketer Mithali Raj.

The party plans to hold a massive rally in April which will be attended by Shah, who will formally sound the poll bugle. A charge sheet against the KCR government will be released then.

In the south, apart from Karnataka where it is in power, the BJP feels its next best chance of tasting power is in Telangana.

But whether the Telangana public falls for the BJP’s “saalu dora, seluvu dora” (Enough KCR, Adios KCR) remains to be seen.

(With inputs from Amrita Madhukalya in New Delhi)