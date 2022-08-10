BJP getting fed up with BJP: Ram Gopal Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday said the installation of a new government in Bihar is a sign of people's frustration with the BJP.

People are getting fed up with the BJP wherever the party is in power, Yadav, who is the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, told media persons.

"This is a change for betterment. This change is for good," he said responding to a question relating to the Janata Dal (United) breaking its alliance with the BJP and forming the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar.

To a question on the BJP's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the SP leader said people who have "never hoisted the national flag since the Independence of the country, are now talking about unfurling the Tricolour".

"Talking about hoisting the Tricolour is a good thing but the RSS never hoisted the national flag, never considered it the national flag whereas the national flag is a symbol of our pride, honor and pride," he said.