BJP gives Rs 5L to kin of man killed in Chamba district

BJP gives Rs 5 lakh to family of man killed in Himachal's Chamba district

The cheque was handed over to the family by BJP MLA D S Thakur.

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 24 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 23:05 ist
BJP workers in Nahan took out a fury rally to get justice for the deceased Manohar Lal, 17 June, 2023 . Credit: Twitter/ @BJP4Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a man killed in Chamba district earlier this month.

The cheque was handed over to the family by BJP MLA D S Thakur.

Senior party leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder.

Also Read | Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 crore: CM

The body of Manohar Lal, cut into eight pieces, was recovered from a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni subdivision of Chamba district on June 8, two days after he went missing.

The main accused has been identified as Musafir Hussian, the uncle of the girl Manohar was in a relationship with.

The police have arrested three persons including a couple in connection with the murder case.

On June 15 last, a mob burned down the house of a murder accused, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders restricting people's movement to prevent any further flare-up in Salooni subdivision.

The murder has become a political issue with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government in the state of adopting an indifferent attitude in the matter. The BJP also took a dig at the government over the "deterioration" of the law and order situation in the state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh
Chamba
BJP
Jai Ram Thakur

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 