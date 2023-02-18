BJP Goa unit has let go of all 6 spokespersons

Party president Sadanand Tanavade said that the spokespersons were let go after their terms ended

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  Feb 18 2023
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 02:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Goa unit of the BJP has let go of all its six spokespersons. The development comes days after one of the spokespersons tweeted in favour of Goa Forward Party MLA Vijay Sardesai after he was not given permission to host the Goa carnival.

Party president Sadanand Tanavade said that the spokespersons were let go after their terms ended. “Their terms have ended, and new names will be appointed soon,” Tanavade said, adding that there’s no controversy in the change of hands. He added that the decision was taken after the party’s central leaders had asked for a change in the team. 

One of the party spokespersons Savio Rodrigues had shown support to Sardesai, leading to spokesperson Giriraj Vernekar questioning his intent. “No politics at Carnival Time and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you and @VijaiSardesai because that is what friends do and what Goa is about - friendship and togetherness at all festivals and carnivals,” Rodrigues had tweeted. 

 

BJP
Goa
India News
Indian Politics

