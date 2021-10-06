BJP govt committing more atrocities than British: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government is committing more atrocities than the British, and its minister is threatening to suppress farmers' voices.

He was addressing a program at Sunaseer Nath Gurudwara here.

"The BJP government has surpassed the atrocities committed by the British. Its minister of the state of home is threatening farmers to suppress their voice. Such tone and tenor should not be there in democracy," Yadav said.

"There were cruel rulers in the world but in the BJP regime, the voice of democracy is being crushed. In the nearby Lakhimpur district, Sikhs and farmers were crushed and killed. Never has such an incident taken place in the world," he said.

Yadav demanded Rs 2 crore for the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the arrest of the accused.

Highlighting the poor law and order situation in the state, Yadav said an IPS and six officers are absconding, while those involved in the Lakhimpur case are not being arrested.

He said that if the Centre's three farm laws were implemented, then the farmers will have no benefit.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that the person who is ruling is not a 'yogi', because a "'yogi' remains at a distance from desires, and understand grief and problems of others."

"Those who have read Guru Granth Sahib and Gita know who and how yogis are," he said.

Yadav said that he appreciated the farmers for continuing their agitation and criticised the BJP for labelling them terrorists and defaming them.

"If farmers are terrorists, they (BJP) should not eat what they cultivate in their fields," he said.