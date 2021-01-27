BJP responsible for present situation, says Akhilesh

BJP govt had decisive role in turning farmers' resentment into anger: Akhilesh Yadav

His remarks come after clashes broke out at multiple places during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 27 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 15:35 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday held the BJP-led central government responsible for turning farmers' "resentment into anger" and demanded immediate withdrawal of new agriculture laws.

His remarks come after clashes broke out at multiple places during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Tuesday.

Read | Delhi Police detain 200 people in connection with tractor rally violence

Tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

"The way the BJP government has continuously neglected, humiliated and accused the farmers, it played a decisive role in turning the resentment of the farmers into anger. Only the BJP is responsible for the present situation," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Republic Day tractor parade violence 'unfortunate': Mayawati

He said the government should immediately withdraw the farm laws considering it as its moral responsibility.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Farm Bills
Farmers protests
tractor rally
Red Fort
BJP

What's Brewing

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 