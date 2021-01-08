BJP govt has failed to develop infrastructure in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP government of telling lies and alleged that it has failed to take development works forward in the state.

The former chief minister, who is on a visit to the district, also claimed that all the development that is seen in the state was done by the previous Samajwadi Party government.

“Even an airstrip could not be developed here in four years. The power lines have not been mended," he said.

Yadav visited two significant religious centres — the Shri Kamta Nath Temple and the Kamadgiri Temple.

“It is for the first time in the country that a government which indulges in such lies has come to power. BJP is not saying anything other than lies,” he said.

The SP chief further said it is the responsibility of the state government to take the development works ahead and accused the BJP-ruled government of stopping such works.

"There is a danger to democracy in the country,” he said.

Stressing the importance of Chitrakoot as a religious place, Yadav said, "Prayers from here are fulfilled. We will pray from here that this government goes soon and also appeal to the people to remove it whenever they get the chance to do so”.

On the recent gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in the state's Budaun district, he said it was "unimaginable" that such a heinous crime can take place in a temple and its pujari is involved.

"The police is not able to find him (the accused) for such a long time," Yadav said.

Referring to the law and order situation in the state, he said "even high court and Supreme Court have said that it is jungle raj here (UP)", alleging that maximum fake encounters and custodial deaths have taken place in the state under the current government.

"How many lives have been lost because of those who speak about 'shamshan and kabristan'. There have been irregularities in the various schemes including those for the 'shamshans' (cremation grounds). These people have crossed all limits of corruption,” Yadav added.