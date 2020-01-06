BJP govt is 'tukde-tukde' gang: Raja

Condemning the attack on students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University by "masked goons" of ABVP, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of dividing people and the country, saying the regime ruling the country is a "tukde-tukde" gang.

Raja demanded that the Ministry of Home Affairs under Amit Shah should take "full responsibility" of the "cowardly fascist attack" on the students and teachers on Sunday evening which was "aided" by Delhi Police.

"Amit Shah talks about the 'tukde-tukde' gang. The government we have today is the 'tukde-tukde' gang. This government is dividing people and country," Raja told a press conference.

BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits have been describing students and activists opposed to the government as 'tukde-tukde' gang (divisive forces against India). Recently, Shah said the 'tukde-tukde' gang should be punished by Delhiites during the upcoming elections.

"It is surprising that in spite of police presence on the campus as teachers had already informed them about their proposed peace march, police failed to intervene and arrest the masked goons who attacked the teachers, professors, and students," Raja said.

He said women and girls were beaten up and Aishe Ghosh, president of the JNU Students Union and Suchitra Sen, a professor, were among the injured.

"Adequate protection should be given to teachers and students and see this attack as a design of fascist regime to denigrate the name of JNU and justify the repression on those who oppose government policies," he said.

CPI National Secretary Atul Anjaan said when the Prime Minister's niece lost her phone, 700 policemen were deployed to find it. "But when masked people vandalise an educational institution, beat students and teachers, it is nothing but state-sponsored terrorism," he said.