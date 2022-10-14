BJP govt only took away from people of Himachal Pradesh, says Priyanka at 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' launch

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched the Congress's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in Himachal Pradesh on October 14 ahead of the Assembly elections.

"The BJP government only took away from the people of Himachal Pradesh," Priyanka said while addressing the rally.

Over 60,000 posts are vacant in Himachal Pradesh but youths are not provided jobs, claimed Priyanka.

"One lakh government jobs will be given and in total five lakh jobs will be provided to the people here," Priyanka said.

She also promised loans at zero percent loan to startup entrepreneurs if Congress comes into power in the state.

"Employees on dharna for the old pension scheme for 2 months but no govt representative has met them," Priyanka said.

More to follow...