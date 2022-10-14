BJP only took away from people of Himachal: Priyanka

BJP govt only took away from people of Himachal Pradesh, says Priyanka at 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' launch

Over 60,000 posts are vacant in Himachal Pradesh but youths are not provided jobs, claimed Priyanka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 14:42 ist
Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: Twitter/ @INCIndia

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched the Congress's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in Himachal Pradesh on October 14 ahead of the Assembly elections.

"The BJP government only took away from the people of Himachal Pradesh," Priyanka said while addressing the rally.

Over 60,000 posts are vacant in Himachal Pradesh but youths are not provided jobs, claimed Priyanka.

"One lakh government jobs will be given and in total five lakh jobs will be provided to the people here," Priyanka said.

She also promised loans at zero percent loan to startup entrepreneurs if Congress comes into power in the state.

"Employees on dharna for the old pension scheme for 2 months but no govt representative has met them," Priyanka said.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Himachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 