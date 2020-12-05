‘BJP growing like storm in Jammu and Kashmir’: Saffron party leader claims dynasty politics over

Continuing its tirade against regional National Conference (NC) and PDP, the BJP on Saturday said that time was over for the dynasty rule in Jammu and Kashmir as “Gupkar gang feels unnerved due to the growing popularity of the saffron party in the Union Territory.”

“It is for the first time that District Development Council (DDC) polls are being held in J&K and I am glad to see that people are coming out in large numbers to vote. This is an indication that time for dynasty politics is over now in J&K,” Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chug, told reporters, here.

Referring to Abdullahs of the NC and Muftis of the PDP, he said dynasty leaders, “who till yesterday, fought against each other and were arch-rivals, are today against the BJP.”

“This is because they feel unnerved by BJP's growing popularity. BJP is growing in J&K like a storm and reaching every village and district,” Chug said.

The BJP leader also lashed out at NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asking them to stop talking about China, Pakistan and instead campaign for retrieval of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Chug, who replaced Ram Madhav recently as BJP’s national general secretary, said if one compares the 1960’s picture of Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad with Srinagar and Jammu, “difference is huge and quite obvious.” “See how Mumbai emerged as a dream city for everyone who visits it. Bangalore is a technology hub today and Hyderabad is a place, where dreams come true. Delhi is a metropolitan city where life moves at a great speed. The question remains why Srinagar and Jammu remained away from the development,” he asked.

Claiming that Srinagar and Jammu will be taken to new heights, the BJP leader said, “Now that democracy is flourishing in J&K, Srinagar and Jammu should be compared with Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad in 2030 now. The difference will be visible.”

He alleged corruption and nepotism promoted by the dynasty leaders, choked development in J&K.