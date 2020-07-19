BJP has institutionalised lies: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up the attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused it of “institutionalising lies” by manipulating the data on novel Covid-19-related deaths, the Gross Domestic Product, and the aggression by China in Ladakh.

“The BJP has institutionalised lies – Covid-19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths; GDP by using a new calculation method; and Chinese aggression by frightening the media,” the former Congress President said.

“The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price,” Rahul said on Twitter tagging a report questioning the low fatalities due to Covid-19 in India.

Congress hit out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks during his visit to Ladakh where he said that he cannot guarantee to what extend the China-India border issue could be resolved through the current talks.

“Has the Modi government accepted Chinese transgressions and have also admitted that they have ot solution to push the Chinese back into their own territory behind the LAC between India and China,” Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters at a press conference through a video link.

Congress insisted that status quo ante be restored along the Line of Actual control as it existed before May 5, 2020.

“How does the Modi government propose to maintain and restore status quo ante... what is its policy, strategy and the way forward. There can never be any compromise on our territorial integrity or national security,” Surjewala said.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also hit out at the Modi government’s handling of foreign policy accusing of reducing engagement with strategic partners to event management.

“You may create illusions by your optics, but history will judge you by outcomes,” Sharma, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha said.

The former union minister said he was amused at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s defence of “directionless foreign policy” after Rahul had criticised it in a short video released on Friday.