BJP hits back, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao 'afraid and insecure'

BJP has hit back at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling the TRS MLAs bribing to topple his government allegations a figment of his imagination.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that Rao is making false accusations on his party leadership, “alerted by information that his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be arrested for her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.”

Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that KCR is resorting to cheap politics, “worried that his son KT Rama Rao might not become the next CM.”

Kavitha, a former Lok Sabha MP, had earlier denied her role in the scam and also refuted claims that she was summoned by the ED etc investigation agencies in the case. Kavitha had even filed a defamation case against two Delhi based BJP leaders.

A day after KCR accused that BJP sent mediators were planning to topple his government along with those in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, Bandi said that the whole “TRS MLAs bribing for defection into BJP” episode was a drama scripted by the chief minister.

Bandi said the arrested middlemen were hired by KCR in New Delhi, “while the TRS MLAs in question are like used pieces sold on OLX.”

Three of the four TRS MLAs allegedly approached for defections were originally elected from Congress in December 2018 state polls, but jumped over to the ruling side within a few months.

“A person who bought 37 MLAs like they were cattle in the market is now talking about safeguarding democracy. KCR is in depression, his tension is about his daughter,” Bandi told reporters on Friday.

Bandi questioned KCR as to why the four MLAs were not being allowed to speak before the media or the public. “Why is KCR scared of a probe by a sitting HC judge or the CBI?”

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said that the BJP has no wish of ousting the TRS government, and that they want the Telangana assembly polls as per schedule next year.

“It is evident that KCR has become totally insecure. There is no need for us to buy any MLAs, we will gain power democratically by winning the elections.”