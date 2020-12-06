BJP hits out at Opposition for backing farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call

BJP on Sunday hit out at political parties for supporting the agitating farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call. The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for the past 11 days, demanding the repeal of the farm reforms.

BJP leader B L Santhosh said that political parties such as NCP, DMK had strongly pushed for reforms in the agriculture sector but are now opposing the changes ushered in by the Modi government.

Santhosh, BJP General Secretary (organisation), shared a letter written by the then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar in 2010 to the then Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit advocating private participation for opening “alternative competitive marketing channels” in the farm sector.

He also shared the DMK manifesto for the 2016 assembly elections, promising changes to allow farmers to sell their produce directly without any middlemen at market-determined prices.

“They promise in 2016. They oppose in 2020. Hypocrites of the worst order,” Santhosh said.

He also shared news reports of farmers protests in Punjab and Haryana in 2008 demanding revocation of ban on the private sector in the purchase of wheat and allowing corporate participation in the procurement of farm produce.

“This was in 2008. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana demanding allowing of corporates in Agri-marketing. Just understand the duplicity of the same unions now,” Santhosh said.