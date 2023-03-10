BJP holds protest against Delhi government over now-scrapped liquor policy

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, and party workers on Friday held a protest here against the AAP government's now-scrapped liquor policy.

They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded his resignation.

There was heavy police deployment in the central part of the city. The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, where the Aam Aadmi Party office is located, was barricaded to restrict the movement of vehicles.

"Several workers of BJP have gathered near the AAP office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP will intensify this protest. The Vidhan Sabha will start from March 17 and all MLAs of the BJP will demand the resignation of Kejriwal. The protest will continue till Kejriwal tenders his resignation," said Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

The protesters broke the first layer of barricading and moved towards AAP's office where police installed a second layer of barricades. A drone was also deployed to keep a watch on the protest.

Police detained all the protesters around 1.30 pm and removed them from the spot.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.