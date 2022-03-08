BJP in power at Centre for lack of alternative: Mamata

BJP in power at Centre for lack of alternative, need to form one: Mamata

Banerjee, who was re-elected as the party's chairperson last month, formed a new state committee, packing it with mostly with her loyalists

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 08 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 16:31 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the BJP would be ousted from power the day people find a viable alternative.

Banerjee said her party along with other opposition camps should come together to form that alternative force.

"The BJP is still in power as there is no alternative. The day there is one, it will be ousted," she said while addressing the party's organisational meet.

Banerjee, who was re-elected as the party's chairperson last month, formed a new state committee, packing it with mostly with her loyalists.

The development came amid a perceived power tussle in the party between the old-guard and the next-generation leaders.

The TMC boss re-appointed Subrata Bakshi as the party’s state president and Partha Chatterjee as the secretary-general.

Banerjee also appointed nearly 20 vice presidents, including former state finance minister Amit Mitra, and 19 state general secretaries.

Among others, TMC’s political consultant Prashant Kishor was also present at the programme and was seen sharing the dais with other senior party leaders. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
BJP
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

 