BJP increasing booth level footprint

As many as 83 per cent of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 1,12,000 booths now have a booth committee. The party had formed a booth strengthening committee headed by Baijayant Panda earlier to reach out to voters in seats where it lost in 2019.

In April this year, the party made a four-member committee comprising national general secretary C T Ravi, national vice-presidents Panda and Dilip Ghosh, and BJP SC Morcha chief Lal Singh Arya. They were tasked with strengthening the party across 74,000 booths in the country where the BJP was weak. Since then, the Committee has increased its mandate to include 38,000 new booths as well.

The Committee was tasked with ensuring that MPs, MLAs, and even former lawmakers work in their designated constituencies to ensure a basic structure in these 1,12,000 booths identified by the party. A member of the committee told DH that across 83 per cent of these booths, there is now a basic structure.

The party has also made a list of government beneficiaries and voters across these booths.

“To increase the BJP’s footprint, we are roping in influencers in each booth so that they can help us reach out to voters about our schemes and welfare measures. Through this campaign, we are decentralising our efforts across the organisation,” the committee member said.

The focus of these efforts were also on more than 100 seats that the BJP did not win in 2019. Many of the booths are spread out across the South Indian states. The Committee has also been travelling to all the seats, both assembly and Lok Sabha, in which the saffron party has been elected to power.

Despite these efforts, there are some seats where the party is yet to make a mark. “Some booths are demographically difficult for us,” the committee member said.

The saffron party has been intensifying efforts in the 144 seats it lost in 2019; it has already held two key meetings with senior BJP leaders to deliberate on ways to win them. In addition to that, the party has also identified booths with more than 100 votes of the Scheduled Caste community to increase their reach among them.