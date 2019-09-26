BJP inducts 'Soorma' boy for Haryana polls

After ‘Dangal’ girl, it is now ‘Soorma’ boy’s turn to join the political wrestling in the Jatland of Haryana, where the political pitch has often been much more bouncier than the sports ground.

The BJP on Thursday added more star punch in its kitty ahead of polls in Haryana inducting international hockey player and former Captain of Indian Hockey team Sandeep Singh and Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in the party. Both will contest the elections in Haryana, which goes to voting on October 21.

Singh, popularly called "Flicker Singh" is an Arjuna awardee, also featured in in Bollywood movie Soorma.

Dutt, a bronze medalist Olympian is the second from the field of wrestling to have joined the BJP for the 2019 Assembly polls of Haryana after Dangal famed Babita Phogat joined the saffron party in August and Deepa Malik, the first Indian to win a medal at the Paralympic Games joined the party in March this year.

All the four sportspersons will not only be fielded to contest elections but will also be used extensively in campaigning by the saffron party.

Welcoming them into the party fold, BJP communication department chief Anil Baluni said that Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt who joined the BJP on Thursday will also defeat his rivals in the wrestling ground of politics now.

Thirty-six-year-old Dutt had won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in London in 2012 and was later awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. In 2017 Dutt had also been a trolling controversy.

Singh, a penalty corner specialist of the Indian Hockey Team, had made his debut as an international player at the age of 17 and later had to fight paralysis after an accidental gunshot.

He, however, made a shining comeback later and played for India in 2010 Hockey World Cup.

His life inspired a movie Soorma produced by Sony Pictures India Ltd in which Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu were in the lead roles.

While the BJP said that the joining together of the two will strengthen the party in Haryana, where BJP has targeted to win 75 of the 90 seats, Singh and Dutt expressed faith in policies of the Modi government.

Dutt lauded Modi’s decision to take away special status in Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370.

The BJP had in the past sent acclaimed wrestler turned film tele-serial actor from Punjab Dara Singh to Rajya Sabha in past but film stars have found it difficult to shine in direct electoral contests— more so in Haryana.

Iconic Cricket Captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had lost the 1971 general elections from Gurgaon.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Haryana Balkaur Singh, who also joined the BJP on Thursday, hailed Modi government's decision for abrogating Article 370.