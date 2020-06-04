BJP indulging in horse trading in Gujarat: Gehlot

BJP indulging in horse trading in Gujarat: Ashok Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 04 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 22:18 ist
PTI/File photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The BJP is again using its time-tested tactic, which is horse trading, in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections," Gehlot tweeted.

He said the party can go to any extent for winning seats.

"Luring opposition MLAs is the party's only game plan in order to grab seats or power by hook or by crook," he said, in reaction to resignation of two Gujarat Congress MLAs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ashok Gehlot
horse-trading
BJP
Gujarat
Congress

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 