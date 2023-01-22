BJP intensifies outreach to Pasmanda & Bohra Muslims ahead of poll season

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to his party colleagues during the BJP's National Executive meeting to reach out to the Pasmanda and Bohra Muslim communities, leaders across the party are now working on various ways to do so.

Planned interactions, concerted attempts to reach out to the communities during their festivals, and meetings with their prominent leaders are some of the efforts the party is working on.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP is keen on wooing two diverse groups within the Muslim community — the backward Pasmanda population, which accounts for over 70 per cent of the community, and the entrepreneurial Bohra community, which has significant influence and authority.

The BJP has been attempting to woo the Pasmandas for a while. In the last executive meet in Hyderabad in July last year, Modi asked party leaders to reached out to the community with “sneh yatras”.

A senior BJP leader said the party will interact with the communities in various LS segments.

“We are looking at areas where their population is signifiant, and we will try to ensure that as many as 5,000 people from the community join and support the party. We will hold meetings in these areas, listen to them and try to address their concerns,” said the leader.

The party plans to deploy young faces and women leaders in these seats. Meetings with prominent community leaders and professionals are also in the offing. These meeting will begin next month in states like MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are headed to the polls this year.

On Monday and Tuesday in Gujarat, the party's state executive will discuss courting the community.

In these states, the party is also planning to launch schemes that will woo the two communities, and the leader said that work with policy experts is going on. In April, the party also plans to hold a meeting specifically for minority outreach in Delhi, where the PM is scheduled to attend.