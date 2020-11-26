BJP is a party of 'outsiders', no place in Bengal for outsiders, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dubbed BJP a “party of outsiders” and said that there was no place in Bengal for such outsiders. She also said that she would never allow Bengal to be turned into Gujarat, plagued with riots.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that those who come and settle in Bengal peacefully were welcome but those who come to the state to indulge in thuggery and riots were outsiders.

“Those come here only ahead of the elections to resort to thuggery, incite riots and disrupt peace are outsiders. Bengal has no place for such outsiders,” said Mamata.

Lashing out at BJP for claiming that they would turn Bengal into Gujarat, Mamata said she would never allow Bengal to be turned to “riot-torn Gujarat.”

“BJP is saying that the would turn Bengal into Gujarat. Who are they to say such things. We don’t want Bengal to turn into riot-torn Gujarat. We don’t want any riots in Bengal,” said Banerjee.

Her comments come days after BJP decided to divide the state into five organisational zones and put five Central leaders from other states in charge of them ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the TMC supremo said that he was busy with elections even when there was trouble at the borders.

“I have never seen such a Home Minister in my political career,” said Banerjee.

As for BJP’s agitation and subsequent clash with police during their protest demanding that the newly constructed Majherhat bridge in Kolkata be opened for public by the state government she said that it was “all drama” and BJP leaders were just trying to draw media attention.

“For the last nine months, we were pleading with the Railways to give its clearance so that Majherhat bridge can be opened for public. But they are sitting on it. There is no delay in part of the State Government. People are suffering because of the callousness of the Centre,” said Mamata.