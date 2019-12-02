BJP is politicising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

The BJP-led Centre is doing the same kind of politics on unauthorised colonies as the previous Congress government did in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday.

He asserted that he will ensure registry of properties in unauthorised colonies and send BJP leaders, whom were "doing politics" over the issue, to "pilgrimage", referring to the coming Assembly polls and his Teerth Yatra scheme for elderly people.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has executed several work worth Rs 8,000 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies, the chief minister said at a discussion over unauthorised colonies during the first of the two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly.

"While we were laying water and sewer lines and roads in these colonies, where were you people? We spent Rs 8,000 crore, you could also have spent something like Rs 1,000 to claim credit," he stated referring to Opposition bench occupied by BJP legislators.

Speaking before Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta alleged that the resolution on unauthorised colonies moved by the AAP was a "bundle of lies" and Kejriwal government did "nothing" to develop civic amenities there.

Kejriwal claimed that BJP was going to hold a rally at Ramleela ground for distribution of papers to 100 people from unauthorised colonies.

"This is nothing but replicating the political intrigue played by Sheila Dixit years before by issuing provisional certificates The plan to issue registry to 100 people will be an eyewash meant for a photo op in a big rally to be held in Ram Lila Maidan in the presence of senior leaders of BJP," the chief minister said.

He asserted that the "game" is over now for the BJP as people wanted nothing less than registry papers of their properties.

"Now people want only registry, neither a provisional certificate nor conveyance deeds. If not given, Arvind Kejriwal will ensure that people will get registry in their hands," he said.

The chief minister also blamed the Congress and the BJP for neglecting the unauthorised colonies, claiming his government constructed roads and laid waterlines in over 1,200 colonies and sewerlines in around 950 in just five years.

The resolution supported by the ruling AAP members of the House was passed with a voice vote.